Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 64,232 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,478,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $33,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

