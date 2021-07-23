Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 299,322 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $33,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SGMO opened at $10.16 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

