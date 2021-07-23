Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.85 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $32,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 69,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

