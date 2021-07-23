Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,276 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $31,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

