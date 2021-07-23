Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,181 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,659% compared to the typical volume of 124 call options.

Shares of CURE opened at $114.43 on Friday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

