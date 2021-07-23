DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) is Raine Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Raine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. DISH Network comprises about 0.4% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

