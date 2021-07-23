Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

Get Diversey alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $3,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $74,536,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $5,590,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $147,207,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $7,870,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversey (DSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.