Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC)’s share price dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.80 ($1.37). Approximately 4,313,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £741.67 million and a P/E ratio of -41.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.68%.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

