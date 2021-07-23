Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys 8,968 Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 972,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Select Interior Concepts comprises 2.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SIC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,651. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

