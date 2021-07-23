Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $12.95 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,086 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies comprises approximately 4.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of TTM Technologies worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

TTMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 18,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.