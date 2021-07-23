DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $882.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.