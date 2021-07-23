DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.17, but opened at $43.16. DMC Global shares last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 2,555 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $800.41 million, a PE ratio of -138.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

