Dogecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $24.19 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00366268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,557,836,829 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

