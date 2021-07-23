Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $538.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.11. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.71.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

