dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 251.73 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £750.45 million and a P/E ratio of 70.14. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.01.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.