DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 496,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

DV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

