Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.
DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.57.
Shares of DOCS opened at $59.91 on Monday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $65.42.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
