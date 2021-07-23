Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of DOCS opened at $59.91 on Monday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

