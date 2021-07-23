Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of DOCS opened at $59.91 on Monday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

