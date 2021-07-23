DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,578.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock worth $130,350,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.