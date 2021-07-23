Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DREUF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. 4,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

