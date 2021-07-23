DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Cap of $8.92 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $95,818.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $8.57 or 0.00026372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00103459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00141999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,427.97 or 0.99986352 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,478,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,167 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

