Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.23% of Duke Energy worth $167,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,888,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

