Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 2,507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

DLTH opened at $17.90 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

