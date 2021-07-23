DWF Group (LON:DWF) Upgraded to Buy by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get DWF Group alerts:

DWF opened at GBX 106.37 ($1.39) on Thursday. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £346.08 million and a PE ratio of -40.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.25%.

In other news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.