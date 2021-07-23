Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 13,682 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $92,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

PENN stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,166. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

