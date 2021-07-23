Earnest Partners LLC Buys 259,127 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Cabot worth $158,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. 777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

