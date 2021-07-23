Earnest Partners LLC Sells 135,622 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135,622 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $126,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 21,523.8% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU stock traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.10. 236,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,030. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.61.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

