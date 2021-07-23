East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

