Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.79% of Easterly Government Properties worth $31,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,140. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

