EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $175.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,746. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $119.75 and a 52-week high of $177.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

