Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,666,534 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 243.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $67,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

INOV opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.