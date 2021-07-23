Eaton Vance Management Acquires 200,643 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,643 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $71,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

