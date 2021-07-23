Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,568 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $52,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

