Eaton Vance Management Has $58.36 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $58,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $358.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.55 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

