Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.27% of Okta worth $79,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $249.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.