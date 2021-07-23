Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 183.82 ($2.40) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 152.50 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The firm has a market cap of £185.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.92.

In other Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust news, insider Malcolm Robert King purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,856 ($24.25) per share, for a total transaction of £111,360 ($145,492.55).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

