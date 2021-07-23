Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $107.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,230,000 after purchasing an additional 375,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.