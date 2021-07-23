eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.45. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,957. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $356.10 million, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.