Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $37,369.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00368595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,862,882 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

