Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.59

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 37015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

