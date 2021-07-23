Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electromed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Electromed by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electromed by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 215,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

