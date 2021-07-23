Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($6.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

ELEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $12.10 price objective for the company.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.