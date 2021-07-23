Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

