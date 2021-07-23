Eminence Capital LP Acquires 194,122 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of AON worth $130,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.17. 2,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,155. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.92. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

