Eminence Capital LP Purchases 20,017 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $187,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,389,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 966.2% during the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $41.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,708.00. 9,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,670.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

