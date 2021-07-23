Eminence Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 67.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,345,573 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $50,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

