Empirical Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Roblox accounts for 1.0% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.