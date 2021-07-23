Employers Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EIG traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 195,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Employers will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

