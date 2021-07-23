Enbridge (ENB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

ENB stock opened at C$48.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$98.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

