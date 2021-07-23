Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.